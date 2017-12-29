Average cash income in Kazakhstan grows 6.5pct

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In July-September 2017, the per capita income of Kazakh citizens amounted to KZT 81,117, which is 6.5 percent higher than in the same period in 2016, Kazinform cites the Statistics Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of National Economy.

Amid the 7-percent rise in consumer goods and services prices of that period, the monetary incomes of the population have declined by 0.5 pct.

In the reporting period, the maximum per capita cash income of the population has been observed in Atyrau region. It exceeded the country's average by 1.8 times.

The lowest-income regions are South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions as there incomes range from 54% to 66% of the national average.

In Q3 this year, the maximum regional per capita income was 3.4 times higher than the minimum (the difference was 3.5 times in Q3 last year).