Average daily cash inflow to Kazakhstan's treasury makes KZT 30 bln - B. Sultanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The average daily cash inflow to the treasury of Kazakhstan and the average daily expenses make KZT 30 bln, Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov told today.

"The average daily cash inflow to the treasury of Kazakhstan and the average daily expenditures make KZT 30 bln. About 8 million payments are processed in a year," B. Sultanov said.

The minister also added that the expenditures of the national budget made 7 trln 163 bln tenge in 2015.

"The social sphere, however, remains a priority for us. The social payments were increased, their share in the structure of the national budget grew up to 39.4% or 2.8 trln tenge. In other words, over one third of the budget funds is used for the social sphere," B. Sultanov added.