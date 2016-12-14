Average salary in Kazakhstan as of November KZT 142 thousand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Average monthly nominal wage of an employee in Kazakhstan as per November 2016 estimation, equaled KZT 142,088 - according to the press service of the National Economy Ministry.

"Average per capita nominal cash income of the population was KZT 73,898 as per estimates made in October, which is 1,2% higher than in October, 2015.

According to the Ministry, the number of unemployed population in November, 2016 was 444,9 thousand people.