Average turnout at elections to State Duma is 10.8% on Sunday morning

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The average turnout at the elections to the State Duma of the seventh convocation as of 10:47 Moscow time was 10.8%, Deputy Head of the Russian Central Elections Commission (CEC) Nikolai Bulayev said on Sunday, TASS reports.

"The average turnout across the country is above 10%," he told reporters at the CEC's Information Center. The figure of 10.8% referred to the data as of 10:47 Moscow time, he added.

Elections to the State Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, are on September 18 in a split system: 225 members of parliament will be elected by party tickets, while the other 225 are going to be elected in one-seat constituencies. More than 111 million people are eligible to vote in the elections and no minimal turnout is required. Fourteen parties are on the election ballot.



Photo: © Vladimir Smirnov

Source: TASS