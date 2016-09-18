  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Average turnout at elections to State Duma is 10.8% on Sunday morning

    17:26, 18 September 2016
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The average turnout at the elections to the State Duma of the seventh convocation as of 10:47 Moscow time was 10.8%, Deputy Head of the Russian Central Elections Commission (CEC) Nikolai Bulayev said on Sunday, TASS reports.

    "The average turnout across the country is above 10%," he told reporters at the CEC's Information Center. The figure of 10.8% referred to the data as of 10:47 Moscow time, he added.

    Elections to the State Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, are on September 18 in a split system: 225 members of parliament will be elected by party tickets, while the other 225 are going to be elected in one-seat constituencies. More than 111 million people are eligible to vote in the elections and no minimal turnout is required. Fourteen parties are on the election ballot.

    Photo: © Vladimir Smirnov

    Source: TASS

    Tags:
    Russia Elections News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!