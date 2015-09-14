Average wage in Kazakhstan in Aug 2015 made 124,988 tenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The average monthly nominal wage in Kazakhstan in August 2015 made 124,988 tenge, Kazinform refers to the statistics committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

Per capita nominal cash income of the population in July 2015 made 63,664 tenge that is 0.9% lower compared to July 2014. The committee informed also that the number of unemployed people in August 2015 was 436,800 or 4.9% against employed people. Last month employment agencies of the country registered 64.000 job-seekers (or 0.7% against those employed).