Aviation security for Makkah beefed up for Ramadan culmination

MAKKAH. KAZINFORM Air support for the holy city of Makkah has been beefed up in accordance with security plans for the ongoing Ramadan season, the commander of police security aviation said on Saturday.

Major General Mohammad bin Eid Al-Harbi said more planes, human resources and technical support had been added in view of the increase in number of pilgrims visiting the holy city.

“The level of readiness increases as we come closer to the last ten days of Ramadan,” Al-Harbi said in a statement.



He said the seasonal security aviation base for the holy sites has also been made operational and all the planes are ready to take off at any moment if necessary.



The command performs not just security measures but also perform humanitarian tasks and provide logistic support to all the government agencies. “For the purpose well-equipped planes are available for surveillance, follow up, monitoring and analysis of security and traffic conditions, in addition to participation in implementation of plans for dealing with any emergencies,” the statement said.

Source: The Arab News