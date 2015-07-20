Aydin Aimbetov to fly into space as ISS flight engineer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh cosmonaut Aydin Aimbetov, who is preparing to go to the ISS on September 1 this year, has changed his flight position.

Initially it was planned to register Mr. Aimbetov as "space flight participant". However his position was changed to "flight engineer-2", Kazinform refers to the press-service Kazkosmos citing the Russian newspaper "Moskovsky Komsomolets". According to the Aerospace Committee under the Ministry for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan, the issue of changing the status of the Kazakh cosmonaut was discussed during the meeting of the head of Kazkosmos Talgat Mussabayev and the head of the Russian Space Agency Igor Komarov in Moscow. As a result the negotiations made a positive decision. Aydin Aimbetov is a professional astronaut. Between 2003 and 2005 he passed general space training at the Russian State Scientific-Research Test Cosmonaut Training Center named after Yuri Gagarin following which he was awarded the title of "test cosmonaut". In August 2008, he completed special training in a group of specialization and improvement of transport manned spacecraft "Soyuz TMA" and the Russian segment of the ISS. Since the end of May 2015 Mr. Aimbetov resumed training at Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center. In June 2-27 he studies the American segment of the ISS was training at NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston (USA). It bears to remind that Soyuz TMA-18M is scheduled for launch on Sept. 1, 2015. After arrival at the station, Sergei Volkov will replace Gennady Padalka who will complete a more than five-month stay aboard the ISS. Soyuz TMA-18M crew: Sergei Volkov - the commander of the crew (Roskosmos); Andreas Mogensena - flight engineer-1, astronaut of the European Space Agency (ESA) and Aydin Aimbetov - flight engineer-2 (Kazakhstan).