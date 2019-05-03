Ayka film receives ovation in Brussels

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Ayka drama directed by Sergey Dvortsevoy starring Kazakhstan's Samal Yeslyamova has been brought to Belgium, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Belgium is not the first country to screen Ayka. It has been already screened in Germany, Poland, Portugal, France and Sweden.



True feelings and sincere emotions were in the air. Cinema Palace, the oldest cinema of Brussels, was full on Thursday evening. Samal Yeslyamova, winner of the Cannes Best Actress Award, has also arrived for the Belgian premiere.



The local mass media compared Ayka with Rosetta drama film by the Belgian brothers Luc Dardenne and Jean-Pierre Dardenne, released in 1999.



The film will be also released for the public in the Netherlands and Austria on May 16 and 24, correspondingly.