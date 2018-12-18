‘Ayka’ shortlisted for Oscar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Ayka", a film by Sergey Dvortsevoy, was included in the shortlist for the 91st Oscars in the Foreign Language Film category, Kazinform has learned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The shortlist includes the following motion pictures:

Colombia, "Birds of Passage"

Denmark, "The Guilty"

Germany, "Never Look Away"

Japan, "Shoplifters"

Kazakhstan, "Ayka"

Lebanon, "Capernaum"

Mexico, "Roma"

Poland, "Cold War"

South Korea, "Burning"

The drama "Ayka" is represented by Kazakhstan.

The plot of the film is the story of a young immigrant from Kyrgyzstan who illegally works in Moscow. It tells about her personal growth and drastic life changes.



It is to be recalled that as a leading actress of "Ayka", Samal Yeslyamova won the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress.



The 91st Academy Awards ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on February 24, 2019.