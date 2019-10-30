Ayka to open VII Asian Film Festival Barcelona

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ayka feature film will open the prestigious Asian Film Festival Barcelona (AFFBCN) to be held on October 30-November 10 this year in Barcelona, Spain.

Samal Yesslyamova starring in Ayka will also attend the opening ceremony, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The film festival will bring together 131 movies and 25 short films from 25 states of the world.

Notably, five Kazakhstani films will also participate in the festival with the support of Casa Asia and Kazakh Consulate in Barcelona.

According to the organizers the most part (more than 100) feature films directed in 2018 and 2019 depicts the problems of common people’s daily routine, social conflicts and problems in different genres ranging from drama to thrillers.