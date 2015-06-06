Azamat Tazhayakov jailed for helping Boston bomber

BOSTON. KAZINFORM - A friend of Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for obstructing police.

Azamat Tazhayakov, a Kazakh exchange student, tearfully apologised on Friday for removing a backpack containing fireworks from Tsarnaev's room. He denounced Tsarnaev's actions, which killed three and injured 264 at the finishing line of the marathon in 2013, BBC News reports. Last year, Tazhayakov was convicted of obstruction of justices. Tsarnaev's three friends went into his dormitory to collect the evidence, a backpack and a laptop. Kadyrbayev took the lead in removing the items, texting with Tsarnaev as he did so, while the two other friends, including Tazhayakov and American Robel Phillipos, stood by and assisted, according to reports from the Boston Globe. Kadyrbayev pleaded guilty last year to removing the backpack from Tsarnaev's room and was sentenced on Tuesday to six years in prison. "There is no question that this was a very serious offence, the failure to act properly when confronted with the devastating event," said Judge Douglas Woodlock. Tazhayakov said the decision to bomb the Boston marathon "made him sick". His father wept as he apologised. Phillipos was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday for lying to investigators. The three friends all attended the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth with Tsarnaev. Mr Woodlock said he thought Kadyrbayev was "most culpable" of the three friends. The US is not claiming that Phillipos, Tazhayakov and Kadyrbayev were aware of the bombing before it happened.