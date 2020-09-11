Azarenka ousts Serena, books Osaka US Open final clash

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Former world number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus rallied to beat 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams of the United States in the US Open on Thursday to reach her first Grand Slam final since 2013, where she will play 2018 champion Naomi Osaka.

«Seven is my favorite number, so I guess it's meant to be,» Azarenka said, joking about the gap between major final appearances. «I'm very grateful for this opportunity, to be able to play such a champion in a semifinal. The road to the final requires you to beat the best players, and today was definitely that day,» Xinhua reports.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Azarenka seemed headed for an agonizing loss after being hammered 6-1 by Williams in the first set, but the 31-year-old turned the tide, raising up her level and reducing the unforced errors before securing the 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory.

«She dug me in a big hole in the first set. I had to climb my way out of there one by one, and I was happy to turn it around, because it wasn't easy. I think it's the daily work I've been doing to find that calm mind and match it with an excited body, because I had to keep moving and bringing the energy. There's no crowd to get energy from, so I had to give it to myself,» Azarenka said.

Azarenka will play Japanese star Osaka in the women's final. In the other semifinal, Osaka overpowered American 28th seed Jennifer Brady 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 6-3 to reach her second US Open final in three years.

The Japanese superstar fired 35 winners to 17 unforced errors to take down the American.

«Sometimes I think I have no choice but to play as hard as I can, because my opponent isn't giving me any looks,» Osaka said of the hard-fought match. «For me, normally if I focus that much, then the match potentially could be over in two. But I felt like it just kept going on.»