BAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Azat Makhmetov has grabbed a gold medal at the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, after defeating Moroccan sportsman Daraa Abdelali in men's 52kg weight division - 4:1, Kazinform correspondent reports.

His gold medal became the first one for the Kazakh team in Baku.

32 athletes are representing Kazakhstan at the evenе in 5 sports: boxing, judo, taekwondo, WTF, freestyle and women’s wrestling.