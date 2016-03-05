Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are strategic partners

Mr. Diyarov said Memorandum of Understanding signed between Azerbaijan State News Agency AZERTAC and Kazinform News Agency would contribute to further deepening relations between the two media bodies. “Both news agencies closely cooperate within the international and regional media alliances,” he added.

Rashad Mammadov stressed the importance of information exchange in terms of developing relations between the two countries and nations.

They spoke about the close relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, as well as both countries` achievements gained during independence years.

Source: AzerNews