Azerbaijan and Singapore to host IOI in 2019 and 2020

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In 2019 and 2020 International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) will be held in Azerbaijan and Singapore, said Krassimir Manev - president of the IOI, professor of computer science department of New Bulgarian University in Sofia.

Thus in 2019 Azerbaijan will host the competition. In 2020 the international Olympiad in informatics will be carried out in Singapore. Recall that this year Kazakhstan's Almaty hosted the International Olympiad in Informatics which was attended by over 630 delegates from 83 countries. A student from South Korea Jeehak Yoon scored 600 points out of 600 possible winning the International Olympiad in Informatics 2015. Kazakhstan's team won three silver and one bronze medals. IOI 2016 will be held in Kazan, capital of Tatarstan, on the basis of the Kazan Federal University. Iran will be the host city of 2017 Olympiad.