Azerbaijan approves protocol on visa-free regime with Kazakhstan

BAKU. KAZINFORM - A new protocol between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has been approved, Trend.az reports.

The issue of approving the «Protocol on Amending Agreement on Visa-Free Entry and Departure of Azerbaijani and Kazakh Citizens» signed between the governments of the two countries on October 2, 2009, has been discussed at a plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament.

After discussions, the document was put to voting and adopted.