Azerbaijan, Belarus to co-op in stock market

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Azerbaijan and Belarus will cooperate in the stock market, the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) said in a message Jan. 8, Trend reports.

The corresponding memorandum was signed by Vugar Namazov, head of BSE, and Andrei Aukhimenya, head of Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange, the message said.

The organizations will exchange experience in the development of listing, study the mutual legal framework for introducing new financial instruments in the markets, and support post-trade institutions for foreign investors to enter the capital markets.

The total turnover of the stock transactions on all instruments on the BSE amounted to over 11.63 billion manats in January-November 2017.

This figure exceeds the total turnover of transactions in the same period of 2016 by 2.2 times.

In January-November 2017, the volume of government securities market totaled 4.97 billion manats (7.2-fold increase over the year), corporate securities market turnover - 1.51 billion manats (3.8-fold growth), and the derivatives market volume -5.16 billion manats (growth by 24.9 percent).

(1.7001 manats = 1 USD on Jan. 8)