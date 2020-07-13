Azerbaijan Embassy lowers flag in solidary with Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN-BAKU. KAZINFORM – The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan has lower the national flag to half-mast in solidarity with the fraternal nation of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform reports.

«On the occasion of the Day of National Mourning which has been declared in the Republic of Kazakhstan on July 13, 2020 in memory of the citizens who died of the coronavirus infection, the Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the fraternal nation of Kazakhstan,» the Facebook post of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan reads.

It continues, «In solidary with the fraternal nation of Kazakhstan the Embassy has lowered the national flag to half-mast.»