Azerbaijan extending special quarantine regime

BAKU. KAZINFORM The special quarantine regime is being extended in Azerbaijan and its coverage is being expanded to prevent the further spread of coronavirus and minimize the possible consequences, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The special quarantine regime will be extended from 06:00 (GMT+4) July 5 through 06:00 July 20, Trend reports.

It will cover Baku, Jalilabad, Ganja, Lankaran, Masalli, Sumgayit, Yevlakh cities and Absheron district, as well as Goranboy, Goygol, Mingachevir, Barda, Khachmaz, Samukh, Siyazan and Sheki districts.

The Baku metro will suspend its activity from 00:00 (GMT+4) July 4, 2020 through 06:00 (GMT+4) July 20, 2020.

