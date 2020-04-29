Azerbaijan extends restrictions for entry-exit on state border

BAKU. KAZINFORM - The term for entry-exit restrictions on the state border of Azerbaijan has been extended until May 31, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan on Apr. 29.

World states are extending measures to combat coronavirus infection, the message said.

As part of the taken measures, most countries have decided to apply a temporary restriction on entry and exit at their borders, and postponed international flights.

The situation in the world related to the COVID-19 pandemic has been analyzed, and in order to prevent the wide spread of the virus in the country, the term for entry-exit restrictions in Azerbaijan by land and air transport, excluding cargo transportation and charter flights, has been extended until May 31, 2020.