Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime until 1 July

BAKU. KAZINFORM - The current sanitary-epidemiological situation in relation to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been analyzed and, taking into consideration the number of new cases and the rate of the infection, the decision has been made to extend the special quarantine regime until 00:00 on 1 July 2020.

A source from the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers has told AZERTAG that since the first case of the virus was registered in Azerbaijan, a total of 8,191 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 3,487 patients are currently undergoing treatment in special quarantine hospitals.

«According to the analysis of the sanitary-epidemiological situation in the country, a high incidence of the infection has recently been registered in Yevlakh, Ismayilli, Kurdamir and Salyan districts. In this regard, in order to reduce the rate of the COVID-19 infection and minimize its possible implications, a tightened quarantine regime will be applied in Baku, Ganja, Lankaran and Sumgayit cities, Absheron, Yevlakh, Ismayilli, Kurdamir and Salyan districts from 00:00 on 14 June 2020 to 06:00 on 16 June 2020.