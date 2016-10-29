Azerbaijan eyes to boost fruit, vegetable export to Kazakhstan

BAKU. KAZINFORM Azerbaijan intends to strengthen partnership with the regions of Kazakhstan.

“The Azerbaijani side will try to find common interests regarding the supply of certain goods and raw materials, boost the export of fruits and vegetables to the Kazakh market, including the Atyrau region,” Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov said.

He made the remarks Oct. 28 in a meeting with governor of the country’s Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev.

“Azerbaijani enterprises need raw materials and markets need consumer products manufactured in Kazakhstan,” the ambassador said.

An Azerbaijani delegation is on a visit to Kazakhstan’s Atyrau region in order to strengthen cooperation and increase the trade turnover.

The ambassador noted that in accordance with the instruction of Azerbaijan’s leadership, the delegation is visiting the regions of Kazakhstan for the development of trade and economic ties between individuals and regions of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan’s Atyrau region amounted to $9.4 million for the eight months of 2016. This region exports processed fish, ferrous metal scrap, pipes for gas pipelines, gas oil and fuel oil.

The day before the meeting in the Atyrau region, on Oct. 27, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the neighboring West Kazakhstan region, where a presentation of Azerbaijan’s export potential took place in a meeting with leadership of the region and local entrepreneurs.



Source: Trend