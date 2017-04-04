Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull oil export from Kashagan via BTC

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev and his Kazakh counterpart Kanat Bozumbayev mulled transportation of oil from the Kazakh Kashagan field via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline at a meeting in Baku, Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy told on April 3.

The ministerial meeting was held as part of the official visit of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Azerbaijan.



During the meeting, Azerbaijani Minister Natig Aliyev noted that a number of measures need to be implemented within the intergovernmental commission to further strengthen ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, trend.az reports.



"In May, Baku will host the 14th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission for the purpose of increasing trade turnover between the two countries and maximizing the use of their export and import capacity," he said.



Bozumbayev, in turn, said Kazakhstan will take similar measures and proposed to hold a meeting of deputy ministers in early May to exchange views.



The ministers also discussed the possible transportation of oil from the Kazakh Kashagan field to world markets via the BTC pipeline.