Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan plan to lay new oil pipeline

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are planning to lay new Eskene-Kuryk-Baku oil pipeline with a length of 739 kilometers, according to an article by Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Natig Aliyev, published in the country's official press Oct. 6.

The minister said that Kazakhstan has huge proven reserves of hydrocarbons, which account for 5.5 billion tons of oil and 3 trillion cubic meters of gas, trend.az reports.



"This makes it possible for Kazakhstan to produce 33.6 billion cubic meters of gas and 80 million tons of oil per year, however, the country has no guaranteed independent, reliable and secure oil export route except the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline," reads the article.



Capacities of Tengiz-Novorossiysk, Atyrau-Samara, Atasu-Alashankou pipelines and the route of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) are insufficient to meet the growing export potential, according to the article.



Aliyev said that considering the capacity of these routes and the volumes of export planned to be achieved, Astana has focused on the Kazakhstan Caspian Transportation System (KCTS).



"The KCTS envisages construction of Eskene-Kuryk-Baku pipeline with a length of 739 kilometers," the minister said in his article. "The feasibility study of the Eskene-Kuryk section of the pipeline envisages construction of an oil pumping station at the Tengiz field, Tengiz-Oporny-Uzen-Aktau main oil pipeline, an oil terminal and a new port in Kuryk village, as well as reconstruction and expansion of the port in Aktau city."



"Construction of this pipeline will enable Kazakhstan to export its oil to ports in Georgia and Turkey," the article reads. "The initial capacity of the new pipeline will amount to 23-25 million tons per year with the possibility of future expansion to 56 million tons."



The KCTS must ensure the export of Kazakh oil to international markets mainly from the Kashagan field (second and third phase) via the Caspian Sea, through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline and other oil transportation systems both in Azerbaijan and other transit countries.



