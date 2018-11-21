Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Youth Forum underway in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Youth Forum has started today its work in Baku, Kazinform correspondent in Azerbaijan reports.

The forum panel sessions are expected to debate exchange of practice, prospects for the development of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan youth cooperation, put forward successful targeted projects (startups, youth entrepreneurship, etc.).



Head of the Kazakh delegation, Vice Minister of Social Development Zhuldyz Omarbekova noted that this March the President of Kazakhstan set forward Five Social Initiatives, for the most part aimed at youth social improvement. Those initiatives create a reliable foundation for the young people's start.



"Today's forum is a good platform, as you know, 2019 has been declared as the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan. Las year the forum was held in Aktau. This year the forum is being held in Baku. The next forum will take place next year in Astana. It is a great opportunity for our young leaders and organizations to exchange practice," she added.







"Our leaders have laid foundation for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. We have established cooperation in all spheres, including youth policy. We have realized a number of projects as of today. But the potential is great, and we have to expand it," Deputy Youth and Sport Minister of Azerbaijan Intigam Babayev said.



He also stressed that it is the first forum to present youth policy of two countries, startups being realized and introduce youth organizations, including regional, volunteers, etc.