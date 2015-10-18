Azerbaijan marks Independence Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Azerbaijan marks October 18 as the State Independence Day.

Thanks to favorable historical condition established after collapse of the Soviet Union in late 20th century, Azerbaijani people gained independence in the 20th century for the second time. It was the second prominent achievement in Azerbaijani people's political history, trend.az informs.

As a result of the activity of the democratic powers in Russia it was impossible to suppress non-subordination of the republics to the central power and wish to become independent.

At the extraordinary meeting called under the people's will on June 30, 1991, the Supreme Council of the Azerbaijani Republic adopted a declaration on Azerbaijan's state independence.

Constitutional Act "About the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan'" was adopted at the session of the Supreme Council of the Azerbaijani Republic on Oct.18, 1991.

The referendum was held in Azerbaijan on Dec.29. The referendum's bulletin reflected a question: "Do you support the Constitutional Act "About the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan" adopted by the Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan?"

The Azerbaijan people unanimously supported the state independence.

In May 1992 Azerbaijani parliament adopted the State Anthem of the Azerbaijan Republic and soon after it, three colored flag and the state coat of arms in the form of eight-point star with fire in the center.

Azerbaijan is an independent and a sovereign state since Oct.18, 1991 and people celebrate it as a holiday. Independence Day is a working day in Azerbaijan, trend.az reports.

Photo: Trend News Agency