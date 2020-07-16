  • kz
    Azerbaijan names new foreign minister

    20:06, 16 July 2020
    Photo: None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM - Jeyhun Bayramov has been appointed Azerbaijan’s new Foreign Minister in accordance with the decree signed by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Trend.az reports.



