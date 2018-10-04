Azerbaijan proposes to create Parliamentary Assembly of Central Asia

BAKU. KAZINFORM Azerbaijan has proposed to create Parliamentary Assembly of Central Asia, the Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA), member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Azay Guliyev said at the autumn session of OSCE PA in Bishkek on Oct. 4.

Guliyev talked about ways to further expand regional cooperation in Central Asia, putting forward a proposal to create a Parliamentary Assembly of Central Asia as a fruitful platform in the sphere of parliamentary cooperation, Trend reports.

The autumn session of the OSCE PA, in which Azay Guliyev and MP Tahir Mirkishili are also taking part, started working in Bishkek, on Oct. 3.

A meeting of the Silk Road Support Group will be held during the session. Silk Road Support group is chaired by Azay Guliyev.