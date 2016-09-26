Azerbaijan's referendum gains votes from people in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Azerbaijani nationals are actively voting in the referendum to amend the country's Constitution at the polling stations created in Kazakhstan, Trend learned from Azerbaijan's Embassy in Kazakhstan Sept. 26.

Three polling stations have been set up in Kazakhstan in connection with the referendum in the cities of Astana, Almaty and Aktau, the embassy said.



The voting process is underway in a transparent manner and in accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan, according to the embassy.



As many as 1,076 voters in Astana city, 366 voters in Almaty city and 1,473 voters in Aktau city are Azerbaijani nationals permanently living or temporarily residing in Kazakhstan, according to the information in the electoral register, Kazinform has learnt from trend.az.



The referendum to make amendments to Azerbaijan's Constitution kicked off at 08:00 and will wrap up at 19:00 (UTC/GMT +4).

The number of voters in Azerbaijan stands at 5,267,111 people, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

As many as 117 international observers - MPs from over 30 countries as well as observers from various international organizations, including the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) - have been accredited by Azerbaijan's CEC to observe the referendum.

The total number of the observers is around 53,000.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to hold a referendum on amending the Constitution on Sept. 26.