Azerbaijan to ensure Turkish goods’ transit to Central Asia

BAKU. KAZINFORM Azerbaijan is ready to ensure transit of Turkish goods to Central Asian states. National Secretary of the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRASECA) cooperation program for Azerbaijan Akif Mustafayev told today, Kazinform reports.

Recall that Russia banned Turkish trucks to enter its territory last week. According to Mustafayev, due to the current situation, the Turkish side had suggested to deliver its goods via Azerbaijan, who backed this initiative.

“The border posts will ensure free entry of Turkish trucks to Azerbaijan,” Mustafayev said.

“As you know, the relations between Turkey and Iran are not “warm” enough. The only shortest way in this situation is Turkey-Georgia-Azerbaijan-Caspian Sea-Central Asia corridor. I am sure that tariffs and transit terms will be loosened soon. When Turkey and Russia restore their relations, we must retain these transportations through Azerbaijan. For this, we should create all the best conditions [for transit of Turkish goods - editor],” noted he.

According to him, Azerbaijan is ready for cargo flow increase. Out of 200,000 Turkish trucks delivering food stuffs, agricultural produces and other goods, around 30,000 ones moved through Azerbaijan. The remaining 170,000 vehicles ran through the Georgian-Russian border and Central Asian states. Azerbaijan is able to accept and transit such an enormous amount of goods. “Besides, there is a sufficient number of ferry boats on the Caspian Sea to cope with these volumes,” Mustafayev noted.