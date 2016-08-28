Azerbaijan to participate in Conference on Nuclear Weapons in Astana

BAKU. KAZINFORM The National Assembly of Azerbaijan will be represented at the International Conference "Building a Nuclear Weapon-Free World" on 29 August in Astana.

Azerbaijani Parliament informs that for this purpose MPs (members of Parliament) Samad Seyidov and Azay Guliyev will be in Kazakhstan on 27-31 August. At that, Azay Guliyev as Vice President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will address the plenary meeting of the conference on behalf of the OSCE.

The International Conference “Building a Nuclear Weapon-Free World” dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the closing of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test side. The President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will address the conference.

Among the conference organizers there is the International Organization “Parliamentarians for Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament” (PNND), abc.az reported.