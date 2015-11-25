Azerbaijan to take part in first-ever Astana EXPO-2017 exhibition

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's first deputy foreign minister, commissioner of Astana EXPO-2017 exhibition Rapil Zhoshibayev will pay a visit to Baku Dec.4, Kazakh embassy in Azerbaijan said.

On the same day, Zhoshibayev will meet with the commissioner of Azerbaijani section of EXPO-2017, energy minister Natig Aliyev. During the meeting, the sides will sign an agreement on Azerbaijan's participation in Astana EXPO-2017 international specialized exhibition, according to Trend.az . The International Specialized Exhibition EXPO will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan for the first time from June 10 to Sep.10, 2017. The theme of the exhibition is the ‘Energy of the Future'.