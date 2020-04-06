Azerbaijan, Turkey submit application for inclusion of balaban in UNESCO Cultural Heritage List

BAKU. KAZINFORM Azerbaijan and Turkey have submitted an application for inclusion of the balaban (cylindrical-bore, double-reed wind instrument) in the UNESCO Cultural Heritage List, Trend reports on April 6 referring to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The ministry stressed that applications were submitted for the inclusion of four items in the list, among which one is a national item, and three – multinational items, Trend reports.

The tea culture, balaban and jokes about Molla Nasreddin are presented as multinational objects.

Thus, the application for inclusion of the balaban in the list was submitted jointly by Azerbaijan and Turkey, while jokes about Molla Nasreddin were submitted jointly by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.