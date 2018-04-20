Azerbaijani company to reconstruct water intake in Kazakhstan

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Azerbaijan's "ALKE Insaat Sanaye ve Ticaret" JSC will reconstruct the "October" water intake in Kazakhstan, trend.az reports.

This will be the first major overhaul in the last 60 years for the "October" water intake in Ust-Kamenogorsk city," the press service of the Ust-Kamenogorsk's executive body said in a message.



The representatives of "ALKE Insaat Sanaye ve Ticaret" JSC and the head of the state utility company of Kazakhstan "Yukemen Vodokanal" Yerzhan Aubakirov signed a contract for repair of the "October" water intake, which will be implemented on the basis of a loan agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, according to the message.



The renovation envisages the modernization of technological equipment, power supply system, control mode, tanks and water disinfection systems.



Presently, the water intake serves about 45,000 residents of Ust-Kamenogorsk. The cost of repair work is estimated at 1.7 billion tenge ($5.1 million).