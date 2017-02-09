Azerbaijani experts highlight importance of Kazakhstan’s transit-transport potential development

BAKU. KAZINFORM In Baku, the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan held a meeting with the activists of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Group of Friendship for clarifying the constitutional reforms and main provisions of the Kazakh President's State-of-the-Nation Address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness."

The meeting participants noted that the Group of Friendship observes the development of Kazakhstan and fully supports Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev. The members of the Group of Friendship expressed an opinion that the President’s statement on redistribution of power is an important step towards strengthening democratic process and expressed their support.



In his speech, President of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Friendship Group Eldar Gunaidyn said that Kazakhstan had achieved significant results in 25 years of its independence. “The young state holding a leading position in the Central Asian region has built a stable political system, competitive economy and has created all conditions for ensuring citizens’ social well-being. Nevertheless, Kazakhstan continues its way of development and the constitutional reforms initiated by the Head of State and aimed at redistribution of power will accelerate the process of democratization of the modern Kazakhstan,” he noted.

Head of Dede Gorgud Foundation, Editor-in-Chief of Azərbaycan Dünyası international magazine Eldar İsmayılov spoke on the main provisions of the Presidential Address to the Nation and noted the importance and unprecedented character of this strategic document. He highlighted that the Address will be a real support in implementation of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan and will bring Kazakhstan to a higher level.



Discussing the document, the meeting participants noted the importance of development of the transit-transport sector to which the Kazakh President had given a special attention in his Address. In this context, the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan gains more importance and relevance. The participants stressed that the Group of Friendship serving as a linking bridge between our nations, is ready to exert every effort to ensure successful development of cooperation.