Azerbaijani investors study Atyrau region’s export potential

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Governor of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev has met today with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov.

The sides discussed the trade-economic cooperation between the region and Azerbaijan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“Investments, creation of new job places, increasing tax base, expansion and deepening business relations are the most important issues for us,” N.Nogayev said.

In turn, R.Mammadov said that Azerbaijan sends its entrepreneurs and representatives of transnational companies to study the economic potential of Atyrau region. “To see what can arouse our interest, to determine mutually beneficial areas for investing both in other countries and in other regions of Kazakhstan,” the Azerbaijani Diplomat said.

According to the regional statistics department, 42 joint enterprises are functioning today in the region. In January-March 2017, trade-turnover between Atyrau region and Azerbaijan made USD1.8mln. The region exports fish, gasoil, fuel oil and gas pipelines to Azerbaijan.

At present, the region is creating an industrial zone covering the area of 210 hectares, which will accommodate modern industrial and production complexes meeting the world standards.

Under the private-public partnership contract with JSC NC Atyrau 2 Socio-Entrepreneurial Corporation, foreign investors will be able to implement joint investment projects in which the share of the SEC will not exceed 49%.

The region established also Atyrau Innovations organization whose aim is to provide information-analytical and service support to domestic and foreign investors as per “one window” principle.