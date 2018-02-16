Azerbaijani pianist to give concert in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The People's Artist of Azerbaijan piano virtuoso Islam Manafov will give a concert in Astana on February 20, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan.

The concert and pianist's visit to Kazakhstan is dated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.



Manafov earned acclaim in 1980s when he toured the Soviet Union and performed at various festivals his rendition of works of Prokofiev, Mussorgsky, Skryabin and Rachmaninoff. Nowadays he often tours the post-Soviet space, Europe and Turkey. Manafov is also known as a composer and author of musical projects for youngsters.



Manafov's repertoire consists mainly of pieces by Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff, Schubert, and Mozart. He gave concerts in Turkey, Azerbaijan, Germany, Austria and Russia.



In Astana, Manafov will perform at the stage of the Khan Shatyr shopping mall.



