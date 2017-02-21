  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Azerbaijani President appoints his wife as country’s first vice president

    15:48, 21 February 2017
    Photo: None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, UNESCO and ISESCO Goodwill Ambassador, MP Mehriban Aliyeva was appointed First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Kazinform reports citing Trend.    

    “On Tuesday, February 21, Ilham Aliyev signed an order on appointment of the first lady of the country Mehriban Aliyeva as the first vie-president of Azerbaijan,” the  Presidential press service informed. 

    On 26 September 2016, the people of Azerbaijan cast their votes in the nationwide referendum on amending the constitution of the country. The amendments provide for extension of the president's term of office from five to seven years, introduction of vice presidents' positions as well as eliminating age requirements for the candidates running for  the president and parliament deputies' seats.  The referendum was recognized as legitimate since more than 25% of the voters participated in it. According to exit poll data, 88.5% of the voters backed the constitutional amendments.  

    Tags:
    Azerbaijan Politics World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!