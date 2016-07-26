Azeri arms factory blast caused by disposal-intended products

BAKU. KAZINFORM - The massive explosion in eastern Azerbaijan was caused by sparks from products designated for disposal, the country's defense ministry said, Sputnik reports.

Sparks from products designated for disposal caused a massive explosion in eastern Azerbaijan that injured at least 21 military personnel, the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense Industry said Tuesday.



"The cause of the explosion in Shirvan were sparks arising in the 146-tonne [160 tons] mass of products remaining from the 1,500 tonnes [1,653 tons] ordered by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense for disposal. The investigation is continuing," the ministry told RIA Novosti.



It confirmed earlier reports that no deaths have occurred at the Araz arms factory. Eyewitnesses described hearing a loud explosion, followed by a fire and intermittent blasts at the warehouse facilities.



Source: Sputnik