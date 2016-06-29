B. Arum: Ramirez will be PPV star if he beats Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Top Rank Promotions Bob Arum hopes to take his most promising boxer Gilberto Ramirez to the PPV level thanks to the victory over undefeated Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs,

"I am confident about the potential of Gilberto. I know that Golovkin is a great boxer but I believe my boy will be able to beat him. If he does it he will go up to the level of a PPV star. Gilberto can have it all but he needs a fight against Golovkin. The only issue is to beat Golovkin," Arum said to Yahoo Sports.