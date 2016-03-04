B. Hopkins: Golovkin fight? This door&#39;s closed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Veteran of boxing Bernard Hopkins told that the fight against Gennady Golovkin was not among his interests any more, Sports.kz informs citing The Ring.

"This door has closed already. This is the fight I wanted to end my career. This is also the fight that you can be hurt in. However, I can present GGG to HBO like "The old man out, the young guy in". We can promote him like this. You have the legend of the world boxing in middleweight of yesterday and you have the present dominating star. Mr. Hopkins has never been knocked out. Moreover, I will be striding to my 52nd birthday this June. I weighed in my options, and now I am looking for a good spot for me in cemetery, you know what I mean?" the legend of the world boxing said.