B. Sagintayev and CEO of Rheinmetall Group discussed development of joint projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with CEO of the Rheinmetall Group Armin Papperger in the Ukimet Uyi today.

Rheinmetall is engaged in the machine-building sector, production of the military machineries, car spare parts, Primeminister.kz informs.

B. Sagintayev and Armin Papperger discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation, prospects of implementation of joint projects with Rheinmetall in Kazakhstan.

Upon completion of the talks representatives of Rheinmetall and "Kazakhstan Engineering" National Company signed a memorandum on mutual understanding. The sides intend to cooperate in the sphere of education and professional training including cooperation in terms of integration of the German dual system of vocational education.

Besides, "Kazakhstan Engineering" and Rheinmetall Eastern markets GmbH signed a contract on establishment of joint company "Rheinmetall KE".