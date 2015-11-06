B. Sagintayev and Chinese Deputy PM discussed signing of program on cross-border cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The sides discussed the fulfillment of the agreements reached during the talks of President Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of China Xi Jinping early in September in Beijing, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reports.

In order to implement the set by the presidents of the two countries tasks on increasing the bilateral trade turnover to 40 billion US dollars by 2020, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan proposed to consider an opportunity of forming a special working group focusing on increasing the volume of mutual trade and adoption of the required Road Map.

Besides, the interlocutors discussed the issues of trade and economic, industrial and innovation cooperation, interaction within different large-scale transport projects, energy sphere and agriculture.





















