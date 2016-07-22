B.Sagintayev and V.Matyushevsky discuss state and prospects of international cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev participated in the 12th meeting of Kazakh-Belarusian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in Gomel (Belarus).

The Belarusian delegation was headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Vasily Matyushevsky, primeminister.kz reports.



The sides discussed the state and prospects of interstate cooperation. The meeting participants noted the need for further deepening of partnership in industry, agriculture, energy and space sectors.



The commission members considered the progress of the Action Plan for cooperation development between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Belarus for 2014-2016.



"In the framework of "Roadmap" there are implemented 64 joint industrial projects. The Roadmap includes activities in industrial cooperation, mutual delivery of goods and services, development of interregional cooperation, development of small and medium-sized businesses, etc.