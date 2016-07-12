  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    B. Sagintayev and Zh. Gaoli discussed preparation process for N. Nazarbayev's visit to China (PHOTOS)

    10:52, 12 July 2016
    Photo: None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China, Vice Premier of China Zhang Gaoli in Beijing today.

    The sides discussed the process of preparation for the visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan to China for participation in the G20 Summit scheduled for this September and a wide range of issues of bilateral trade including the similarities of "Nurly Zhol" Program and "Economic Belt of the Silk Road" Program and cooperation in trade and industrial and other spheres.

       

     

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and China President of Kazakhstan News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!