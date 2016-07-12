B. Sagintayev and Zh. Gaoli discussed preparation process for N. Nazarbayev's visit to China (PHOTOS)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China, Vice Premier of China Zhang Gaoli in Beijing today.

The sides discussed the process of preparation for the visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan to China for participation in the G20 Summit scheduled for this September and a wide range of issues of bilateral trade including the similarities of "Nurly Zhol" Program and "Economic Belt of the Silk Road" Program and cooperation in trade and industrial and other spheres.