B. Sagintayev announced proposals of Kazakhstan for addressing water situation in Central Asia at conference in Dushanbe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev took part in the conference held upon the results of the program called "Water for life" in Dushanbe, the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs.

UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Prime Ministers of Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Togo, heads of relevant ministries of Angola, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Uganda, scientists and international experts took part in the work of the conference.

Speaking at the conference Bakytzhan Sagintayev noted the legal framework for regulation of water issues had been developing in Kazakhstan over the last ten years. He also informed about implementation of a big project on transition to the green economy and about the program on management of water resources and measures on saving the Aral Sea.

Besides, Kazakhstan initiates a number of proposals of a regional level for improvement of the water situation in Central Asia.

In particular, Kazakhstan deems holding of a sitting of the Heads of States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea or the Water Summit with the participation of experts of the sphere the necessity.

B. Sagintayev also announced the initiative of Kazakhstan to establish the Central Asian Investment Fund on Implementation of Water Projects and the Regional Water Security center.

Besides, Kazakhstan proposes to jointly develop and sign a treaty on water and ecological security in Central Asia. The purpose of the document based on the norms of universally approved international rights is in settlement of water relations with the context of the reality and specifics of the region.