B.Sagintayev: Doing Business will promote positive competition among regions

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Sub-national Doing Business rating will promote positive competition among the regions of Kazakhstan, this has been announced by first deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev at a meeting in Almaty.

As it was earlier reported, in 2016 the country will launch the subnational rating Doing Business. The ranking will be introduced together with the World Bank. The pilot project will be launched in the cities of Almaty and Astana, as well as in Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and South Kazakhstan regions. "We will identify the conditions for doing business. The main indicators will be: starting a business, obtaining construction permits, connecting electricity network and registration of a property. According to the rating the World Bank will prepare a report which will show examples of the most successful reforms at the local level. This will promote positive competition among the regions," noted Mr.Sagintayev. According to the report of the World Bank Kazakhstan engages 41th position in Doing Business ranking.