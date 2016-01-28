B. Sagintayev held meeting with Italian Minister M. Martina

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry of Italy Maurizio Martina in the Ukimet Uyi, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs.

During the talks, the sides noted a great potential of both countries in development of cooperation in the sphere of agriculture and implementation of joint investment projects of the agro-industrial complex.

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan expressed his confidence that after successful organization of the EXPO in Milan the participation of Italy in the exhibition in Astana would be one of the of the most informative.

B. Sagintayev and M. Martina also discussed development of the agricultural sector of Kazakhstan under the conditions of the country's accession to the WTO.