B.Sagintayev holds meeting on efficiency of SEC activities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the Ukimet Uyi First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting on the efficiency of social-entrepreneurial corporations (SEC).

The meeting held hearing of reports of regional akimats, Astana and Almaty cities on activities to ensure breakeven operation of SEC, and on implementation of high-impact projects, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.



Following the meeting B.Sagintayev instructed the local executive authorities to address shortcomings defined by evaluation efficiency of the SEC activities, as well as to conduct a detailed analysis of corporation activities in order to avoid future violations. In addition, there were instructions to ensure restructuring and adjustment of assets of the SEC structure which are available as part of inactive, low-profit and non-core assets.



Akimats must also develop a draft of amendments and additions to the SEC Development Strategy in order to reflect risk management, reasonable and reliable key performance indicators that will contribute to the effective development of the SEC and the region.