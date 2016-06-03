B. Sagintayev summed up results of visiting sitting of Land Reform Commission in Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev summed up the results of the visiting sitting of the Land Reform Commission in Akmola region, Primeminister.kz informs.

"All the issues will be considered, and no question is going to be unanswered," B. Sagintayev told upon completion of the first visiting sitting of the Land Reform Commission in Akmola region.

He noted that representatives of Akmola region participating in the sitting expressed their opinions and asked all the questions they wanted including the ones regarding selling of lands, lease of lands to foreign citizens, etc.

"We had an open talk that lasted four hours and about forty people took the floor. We also had people participating in the sitting via digital means of communications from the districts of the region, which made the number of participants of the meeting 250. People asked different questions from land selling to the issues of social sphere, infrastructure, private questions, etc." B. Sagintayev noted.

As earlier reported, at the last meeting of the commission on May 28 it was announced that the members of the commission would hold visiting sittings in the regions of the country for explaining the land reforms to the people of Kazakhstan.